Dollar General Bowl Winners

Jan. 7, 2007 — Southern Miss. 28, Ohio 7

Dec. 21, 2005 — Toledo 45, UTEP 13

Dec. 22, 2004 — Bowling Green 52, Memphis 35

Dec. 18, 2003 — Miami (Ohio) 49, Louisville 28

Dec. 18, 2002 — Marshall 38, Louisville 15

Dec. 19, 2001 — Marshall 64, East Carolina 61, 2OT

Dec. 20, 2000 — Southern Mississippi 28, TCU 21

Dec. 22, 1999 — TCU 28, East Carolina 14

Note: Mobile Alabama Bowl (1999-2000); GMAC Bowl (2001-10); GoDaddy.com Bowl (2011-13); GoDaddy Bowl (2014-15)

By The Associated Press