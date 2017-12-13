Goodell, Jerry Jones moving on with new contract in place

League spokesman Joe Lockhart said 90 per cent of Goodell's contract will be incentive based, which he said was an increase in nonguaranteed income over previous deals.

The incentives in part are tied to TV ratings and new broadcast deals, along with negotiating the next labour deal with the current collective bargaining agreement expiring in 2021.

A person with knowledge of the agreement has told The Associated Press the five-year extension is worth almost $200 million with a base salary of $40 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the figures are not made public.

Goodell made nearly $32 million in 2015, the last year public records of the NFL are available. League revenues have more than doubled to $14 million since Goodell replaced Paul Tagliabue in 2006.

Jones took aim at Blank's compensation committee because he didn't think enough information about the negotiations was being shared with other owners. Blank removed Jones as an ad-hoc member of the committee after the threat of a lawsuit.

The Atlanta owner said Jones didn't have a role in an increase in the part of Goodell's contract that isn't guaranteed, but that Jones did have input on possible changes to how the committee is put together.

When the Cowboys and Falcons played last month in Atlanta, the respective owners skipped their customary pre-game talk on the field.

"I've got a great respect for Jerry," Blank said. "I spoke to him ... on the phone about a week and a half ago. It was a very good conversation. I thanked him, which I didn't get a chance to do, or chose not to do really, the time we played because I didn't think it was the right setting."

Blank said the committee's handling of Goodell's extension was the most transparent he has seen in 35 years, going back to the tenures of Tagliabue and Pete Rozelle. Blank said owners were updated in general meetings and with multiple phone calls.

"I don't know that there's a rift going forward," Blank said. "I think that Jerry, he loves the league, he loves the Cowboys, he's very passionate about issues that he cares deeply about, which is great. I think it's important to have difference voices in the room."

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press