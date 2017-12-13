Not much to look forward to with Broncos-Colts

After barely escaping Cleveland, not buying Packers, not even with A-Rod.

BEST BET: PANTHERS, 26-20

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Seattle

Seahawks are too darn undisciplined as well as injured.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 31-21

No. 3 New England (minus 2 1-2) at No. 1 Pittsburgh

Not quite Game of the Millennium anymore, but still a good one.

PATRIOTS, 33-27

No. 11 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 1 1-2) at No. 14 Kansas City, Saturday

Another huge matchup in the playoff race. Bolts are charging, but ...

CHIEFS: 21-20

No. 16 Dallas (plus 1) at No. 20 Oakland

The other AFC West contender is getting desperate.

RAIDERS, 24-21

No. 2 Philadelphia (minus 7 1-2) at No. 31 New York Giants

Foles won't fail the Eagles, at least not this week.

EAGLES, 20-10

No. 23 (tie) Cincinnati (plus 10) at No. 4 Minnesota

Will Bungles, uh, Bengals show up this time? Have our doubts.

VIKINGS, 27-16

No. 9 Atlanta (minus 3 1-2) at No. 29 Tampa Bay

This is simple: Falcons are better team by more than this spread.

FALCONS, 27-17

No. 26 (tie) Houston (plus 9 1-2) at No. 8 Jacksonville

A win and Jaguars are in playoffs. Say what?

JAGUARS, 26-10

No. 23 (tie) New York Jets (plus 16) at No. 6 New Orleans

How, exactly, are the Jets going to score? Maybe on defence, but ...

SAINTS 30-6

No. 21 Arizona (plus 6) at No. 22 Washington

Two teams destroyed by injuries this season.

CARDINALS, 22-17

No. 12 Baltimore (minus 7) at No. 32 Cleveland

Seems a matter of time before Browns win one. Actually, no.

RAVENS, 17-13

No. 13 Tennessee (plus 2 1-2) at No. 26 (tie) San Francisco

Titans could short-circuit playoff chances by flopping here.

TITANS, 20-16

No. 28 Chicago (plus 5 1-2) at No. 17 Detroit, Saturday

"The Last Jedi" opens this week. Good time to go see it.

LIONS, 16-13

No. 19 Miami (OFF) at No. 18 Buffalo

Forget last week, Dolphins don't like Western New York.

BILLS, 17-15

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (6-8-2). Straight up (8-8)

Season Totals: Against spread (96-96-8). Straight up: (128-78)

Best Bet: 8-6 against spread, 9-5 straight up.

Upset special: 8-6 against spread, 8-6 straight up

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press