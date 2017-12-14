Marlins trade Ozuna to Cardinals for 4 prospects

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Miami completed its trade Thursday that sent left fielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals, the third All-Star jettisoned by the Marlins this month in an unrelenting payroll purge under new CEO Derek Jeter.

St. Louis dealt four prospects to the Marlins: right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen, outfielder Magneuris Sierra and left-hander Daniel Castano.

Miami traded second baseman Dee Gordon to Seattle last Thursday for three prospects and dealt right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, the reigning NL MVP, to the New York Yankees on Monday for second baseman Starlin Castro and two prospects

"This is the direction we are taking, and we're committed to it, and we're going to build this thing the right way from the ground up," Marlins president of baseball operations Mike Hill said before the trade was finalized. "And I think that's the part of it that we have to stay committed to, because when you get off of that path, that's when you empty out your system, and for an organization like the Marlins, we have to be able to reach into our system. Our system has to be a constant and consistent feeder for our major league team."

Centre fielder Christian Yelich could be the next to exit the downsizing Marlins, bought by Bruce Sherman's group on Oct. 2. Miami had a $116 million payroll on Aug. 31, up from $81 million at the end of last year, and is intent on reducing obligations. Stanton was owed $295 million over the next decade, and Gordon $38 million through 2020.

"We're going to take a step back, reassess where everything is, what we were able to accomplish here at the meetings and then continue on and prepare for spring training," Hill said.

An All-Star the past two seasons, the 27-year-old Ozuna set career bests this season with a .312 average, 37 homers and 124 RBIs. He is eligible for salary arbitration and likely will earn more than $10 million. He can become a free agent after the 2019 season.

"Ozuna is one of those names that you have to have great respect, especially as much we see him," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday. "We're at that necessary point of talking through health always, no matter what the player is. It's not just a formality."

St. Louis had a deal in place for Stanton last week, but he invoked his no-trade clause and blocked the move.

"I was just very impressed the fact that we were involved in those conversations," Matheny said. "Unfortunately, that didn't work, but I think that just kind of parlayed into, OK, now what are we going to do?"