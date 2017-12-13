FANTASY PLAYS: Bortles, Woods among starts for playoff semis

Roethlisberger has averaged 363 passing yards in his last five games against the Patriots. He's thrown 12 TDs and just three interceptions in his last four games, and has thrown multiple TDs in five straight games.

Running back

— Christian McCaffrey/Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs Green Bay

The Packers have given up the most receptions and receiving yards to RBs over the past month, and McCaffrey is second among RBs with 67 catches. The Packers have given up 4.3 yards per carry (YPC) over the past four weeks, also making Jonathan Stewart someone to consider starting. He has 4.8 YPC in his last four games, and has scored at least one TD in three straight weeks.

— Kenyan Drake, Miami at Buffalo

The Bills have given up an average of 160 rushing yards and 4.9 YPC to RBs over their past six games. Since taking over as the Dolphins' lead back, Drake has averaged 23.6 FPPG in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.

— Mike Davis, Seattle vs. LA Rams

Davis should have a productive day against the Rams, who've given up 5.1 YPC to RBs over the past four weeks, and the second most FPPG to RBs this season.

Wide receiver

— Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Sanu has scored double digit FPPG in PPR scoring in nine of 12 games. The Buccaneers have yielded the most receptions and FPPG to receivers.

— Jordy Nelson, Packers at Carolina

Nelson gets a bump up with QB Aaron Rodgers expected to start. In the six games Rodgers started this season, Nelson averaged four catches for 48 yards and scored six TDs. In his next seven games, he averaged three receptions for 22 yards and failed to score a TD. His ability to find the end zone with Rodgers under centre makes him especially intriguing in non-PPR leagues.

— Robert Woods, LA Rams at Seattle

Woods had been the Rams' most reliable receiver before his Week 11 injury. He should lead the team in targets this week, and with 15 catches for 228 yards, he's had good success in his two career games against the Seahawks.

Tight end

— Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Miami

Someone is going to have to catch some passes for the Bills this week, and with the Dolphins giving up the second most receptions and third most TDs to TEs, Clay could be a sneaky play.

—Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Denver

Doyle has quietly the second most receptions among TEs this season. The Broncos have given up the fifth most FPPG to TEs in PPR scoring.

SIT 'EM

Quarterback

— Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Dallas

Carr has an average of 13.5 FPPG over the past six weeks and recorded a miniscule 5.15 yards per pass attempt in Week 14. Amari Cooper, his inconsistent deep ball threat, will likely be out this week.

— Alex Smith, KC vs. LA Chargers

The Chargers have given up the third fewest FPPG to QBs, and have recorded the third most interceptions this season. Smith threw for just 155 yards in his first meeting against the Chargers.

— Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at San Francisco

Although this appears to be a good matchup for Mariota against the 49ers, who've given up the second most FPPG to QBs, Mariota is dealing with a knee injury that could limit him. He has also scored single digit fantasy points in three straight weeks.

Running back

— Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Denver

Gore is coming off of a 36-carry Week 14 performance, and is faced with a short work week. The Broncos continue to be tough against the run, and have given up 3.3 YPC and an average of 89.5 rushing yards per game.

— DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at San Francisco

Over the past three weeks Murray and Derrick Henry have virtually split carries (34 to 32), and in Week 14 Henry had both of the team's red zone carries. The 49ers have gone five straight games without yielding a TD to a RB and have allowed an average of 57 rushing yards per game to the position over the past three weeks.

Wide receiver

— Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Evans has scored an average of 7.3 FPPG in PPR over his past seven games, and has not scored a TD during that span.

— Josh Gordon, Browns vs. Ravens

Gordon has been impressive in his first two games of the season, but the Ravens have surrendered the fewest TDs to WRs on the season (five), and have given up the fourth fewest FPPG to the position.

Tight end

— Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at New Orleans

Seferian-Jenkins disappointed in a favourable matchup against the Broncos in Week 14. He's had two catches or less in three straight games. The Saints have given up the fourth fewest FPPG to TEs.

— Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Green Bay

Olsen is still dealing with the after effects of his foot injury, and it has severely limited him. He was targeted once in Week 14 and is a risky play.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com

By Joe Gallina, The Associated Press