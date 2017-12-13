MLSE announces deal to buy Toronto Argonauts

"On the heels of a stunning Grey Cup showdown with the Calgary Stampeders that highlighted the sheer excitement of Canadian football, we're thrilled that the Argonauts will be joining the MLSE roster," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "We welcome MLSE to the CFL and look forward to working with them to further enhance the experience for Canadian football fans."

The Argos play at MLSE-operated BMO Field, home to the newly crowned MLS champion Toronto FC.

While the lakefront stadium has more character and offers a more intimate viewing experience than the domed Rogers Centre, fans have taken a while to warm up to it. The Argos drew just 11,219 spectators to a June 30 home loss to the B.C. Lions. But attendance grew as Toronto mounted its playoff push with the Eastern final against Saskatchewan drawing 24,929.

"We look forward to building on the Argos' strong momentum as we welcome the team to the leading provider of sports and entertainment experiences in Canada," MLSE president and CEO Michael Friisdahl said in a statement.

Braley, who also owns the B.C. Lions, took control of the Argos in February 2010 from Toronto businessmen David Cynamon and Howard Sokolowski.

Founded in 1873, the Toronto Argonauts are North America's oldest continuously operated professional football club.

The club has had its ups and downs both on and off the field.

Cynamon and Sokolowski bought the team after the CFL took over the franchise in 2003 from New York businessman Sherwood Schwarz, who had become the franchise's ninth owner in 2000.

The team has had some star power in the front office in the past.

In 1991, Harry Ornest sold the Argonauts to a group spearheaded by L.A. Kings owner Bruce McNall, Wayne Gretzky and comedian/actor John Candy.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press