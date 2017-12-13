Tottenham back in top 4 with 2-0 victory over Brighton

LONDON — Tottenham climbed back into the Premier League's top four on Wednesday as Son Heung-min scored his sixth goal in seven starts in a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Tottenham dominated an uninspiring contest at Wembley Stadium and needed a slice of luck to take the lead in the 40th minute when Serge Aurier's cross dropped into the top corner of the net.

Son added Tottenham's second in the 87th minute when his header from Christian Eriksen's cross flew in off Brighton midfielder Davy Propper.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will now turn his attention to a more challenge proposition on Saturday, when his team visits the unbeaten run-away leader Manchester City, which the London club trails by 18 points.