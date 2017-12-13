Klopp rages again as Liverpool held 0-0 by West Brom

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left raging at the match officials for the second time in four days after his team had a late goal disallowed in a 0-0 home draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Dominic Solanke's goal was ruled out for handball by an assistant referee, having initially been given by referee Paul Tierney. It was ruled the ball had rebounded off Solanke's chest and onto his arm from fellow substitute Joe Gomez's cross.

Klopp was furious on the touchline and his mood was not helped when the excellent Ahmed Hegazi, who typified West Brom's resilience, cleared Solanke's shot off the line from Liverpool's next attack.

Three days earlier, Liverpool conceded a second-half penalty — much to Klopp's unhappiness — to draw 1-1 at home to local rival Everton.