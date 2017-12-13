Arsenal held 0-0 by West Ham, now 3 games without a win

LONDON — Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw at West Ham on Wednesday to extend its winless streak in the Premier League to three games.

Arsene Wenger's side dominated for long spells at the Olympic Stadium but was unable to break down a home team that has become more organized since David Moyes took over as manager last month.

West Ham even came close to grabbing a winner when substitute Javier Hernandez hit the crossbar with a shot in the last minute.

Arsenal is seventh in the standings, just one point off fourth-place Tottenham but now 19 behind leader Manchester City after 17 games.