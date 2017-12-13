Wizards point guard John Wall returns against Grizzlies

Sports 06:11 PM

WASHINGTON — Point guard John Wall was in the Washington Wizards' lineup Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing nine games with a sore left knee.

Coach Scott Brooks said Wall would play in the mid-20-minute range, perhaps a bit more.

The Wizards (14-13), currently in first place in the Southeast Division, went 4-5 in Wall's absence.

"He such a force offensively," Brooks said of Wall. "He's a two-way player and he's one of the few guys in the league that can find open 3-point shooters going 100 miles an hour in transition."

Wall, 27, is averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 assists per game.

By The Associated Press

