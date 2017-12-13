Healthier Bears' defence looks to hold it together.

"This (past) weekend I just felt we had great energy, a great game plan," defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "Everything just came together like we've wanted it to. We've always been one play away, two plays away. Just, you know, it starts to wear on you after a while.

"So I think we've got that off of our backs. We know what we can do. We know we can be dominant. We know we can really shut a team down."

At one point, the injury epidemic even hit backups and the Bears had to sign linebacker Lamarr Houston and former safety Chris Prosinski, who'd been cut at the end of preseason. Both had to start after two days of practice and Houston has had two sacks in his two games.

"It's been good to be here in a system I already know, with coaches I already know, be around players who are there and help me come along and refresh my memory of things we already have," Houston said. "So it's been good transition for me."

The defence played a solid game against Detroit on Nov. 19, but a lost fumble by Mitchell Trubisky went for a TD return in a 27-24 defeat.

"It was another one of those situations where we played really well the entire game, but one or two plays killed us at the end," Hicks said. "The turnover for a touchdown, that was a little bit of a momentum swing.

"After that, they felt like they were back in the game and they were able to compete throughout the game for that reason."

With uncertainty over the future of this coaching staff, it can't hurt to avoid a defensive collapse like last year's.

"It's hard to even remember the end of last season, but I remember the last game in Minnesota we didn't play particularly well, in my opinion, not just on defence, but as a football team," coach John Fox said. "That's really kind of my recollection, the (entire) last quarter a year ago."

Defensive players would like to get back into the league's top 10, a better ranking than last year.

"I think we ended up about 15th last year, which was OK for what we ended up the season with," Fox said, referring to the injuries. "I just think we're probably a little bit better right now, and we'll get a good test against a good Detroit team still fighting for a playoff spot at their place."

By Gene Chamberlain, The Associated Press