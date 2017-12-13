Jazz G Hood returns from ankle soreness

CHICAGO — Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood has returned after he was sidelined for seven games with left ankle soreness.

Hood entered Wednesday night's game at Chicago as a reserve. The 6-foot-3 Hood is averaging 17.7 points in 18 games this season.

The injury-riddled Jazz also could get Joe Johnson back soon. Johnson, who has been out since Oct. 30 because of a right wrist injury, has been doing non-contact work in practice.

