Malan's maiden ton lifts England to 305-4 in 3rd Ashes test

Bairstow was promoted to bat at No. 6 in a small change to the unchanged lineup. He joined Malan after opener Mark Stoneman was contentiously dismissed for 56.

Stoneman played a dogged innings against a barrage of short-pitch bowling. He was dropped twice and hit on the helmet all within five deliveries.

Out of Stoneman's shadow, Malan dominated Australia's three-pronged pace attack that had rattled the tourists.

Malan came to the crease when skipper Joe Root fell for 20, followed soon after by Stoneman.

Upon reaching his half-century with a top-edged cut off fast bowler Hazlewood, Stoneman was dropped on 52 by first slip Mitchell Marsh, and then felled by a Hazlewood bouncer that broke his helmet. He received medical attention on the field.

Still on 52, Stoneman fended another short delivery but a diving Nathan Lyon couldn't get his fingers under the falling ball.

After staying on the same score for more than 30 minutes, Stoneman finally edged Hazlewood for his 10th boundary to move to 56.

But his dour innings was cut short when he was adjudged caught behind after Australia referred a not out decision to television umpire Aleem Dar. The videos were inconclusive as to whether the Starc delivery brushed Stoneman's gloves en route to wicketkeeper Tim Paine. But there was a small amount of evidence indicating ball on glove, and Stoneman was given out. Players in the England dressing room were visibly upset over the decision.

England started the day positively, with Stoneman stroking four boundaries in the space of five balls, including three in succession against Starc.

Alastair Cook was first out, the former skipper managing just 7 off 26 balls in his 150th test before Starc pinned him on the crease and trapped him.

Stoneman shared a 63-run second-wicket stand with James Vince (25), which was broken by Hazlewood just before lunch.

Root was out for 20 when he edged a legside catch to Paine off fast bowler Pat Cummins.

By Ihithisham Kamardeen, The Associated Press