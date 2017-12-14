FaceTime: JD Martinez meets and greets, Ozuna to Cards

The Red Sox need power, a feeling heightened by the Yankees completing a trade for Stanton this week, less than a month after he won the NL MVP award by leading with majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs.

Ozuna joined Stanton and second baseman Dee Gordon as All-Stars traded by Miami as new CEO Derek Jeter and the Marlins cut payroll.

"Ozuna is one of those names that you have to have great respect, especially as much we see him," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

An All-Star the last two seasons, the 27-year-old Ozuna set career bests this season with a .312 average, 37 homers and 124 RBIs. He is eligible for salary arbitration and likely will earn more than $10 million.

The Cardinals quickly found a bopper after Stanton invoked his no-trade clause and blocked a deal.

"I was just very impressed the fact that we were involved in those conversations," Matheny said. "Unfortunately, that didn't work, but I think that just kind of parlayed into, OK, now what are we going to do?"

Ozuna's acquisition could prompt the Cardinals to make another trade, with outfielder Stephen Piscotty perhaps heading to Oakland.

While right-handers Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta remain the top free-agent starters on the market, CC Sabathia also is available.

The 37-year-old lefty, who went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA last season for the Yankees, met this week with Toronto.

"He's a workhorse, man," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He's always pitched well against us. One of the great competitors in the game for a number of years. I thought he looked strong last year."

Sabathia has pitched since 2009 for the Yankees, who would like him to remain.

"He's been a great performer for us, and there may very well be a chance for us to continue working together. May not. It's a business on both ends," New York general manager Brian Cashman said. "He's certainly of interest, but because of who he is and what he continues to do, he's of interest elsewhere, too."

By Ben Walker, The Associated Press