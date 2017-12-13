Bradley Beal, John Wall lead Wizards past Grizzlies, 93-87

Memphis erased most of an 11-point deficit to pull to 29-27 in the second quarter when Wall heated up a sluggish game.

His drive to the basket made it 31-27. He hit a corner 3 and followed by a driving dunk and a long 2-pointer to cap his personal 9-0 run and Washington eventually led 41-29 at halftime.

The Wizards built the lead to 17 early in the third quarter, but Memphis rallied and Ben McLemore's 3-pointer tied it at 62 early in the fourth.

"I thought defensively we did a much better job, we were proactive we were more aggressive, we were sort of the instigator," Gasol said of the rally.

Memphis was without guard Tyreke Evans. The Grizzlies' second-leading scorer was held out after experiencing right hip soreness during pregame warm-up.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Scored a season-low 12 points in the first quarter and season-low 29 in first half. ... Have lost first 10 vs. Eastern Conference, the franchise's skid longest since losing the first 11 in 1996-97. ... Have dropped their last four visits to Washington.

Wizards: Otto Porter Jr. added 14 points, and Marcin Gortat had 12. . Missed 13 of 22 free throws. ... F Markieff Morris was a late scratch with a sore right hip. ... C Ian Mahinmi missed his second straight game with a sore right hip. ... The 12-first quarter points were the fewest the Wizards have allowed in any quarter this season.

QUOTABLE

"I mean both teams, that was probably as bad offensive basketball as you're going to see by the world's greatest players." — Brooks referring to the first half.

STEPPING UP

Both teams were without expected starters. For Memphis, Chandler Parsons stepped in for Evans and scored 12 points. Washington's Mike Scott started in place of Morris and had 10 points.

on 4 of 7 shooting

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press