Lou Williams, Jordan lead Clippers over Magic, 106-95

"We got up 10 or 12, then didn't play with enough energy," said Vucevic, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds. "There wasn't much excitement, there wasn't much going on. It was just flat out there. We could never get a good flow or good rhythm. Even if we get a block, we wouldn't run it down the court the way we can."

The shooting of Williams and Dekker, both of whom came off the bench, helped the Clippers expand their lead to 16 points with three minutes left.

Austin Rivers left the game in the final seconds of the first half after running into the elbow of Simmons. He did not return and will not play in the Clippers' next game.

Clippers: F Danilo Gallinari is not on the road trip due to a left glute contusion. ... F Blake Griffin missed his seventh straight game with a left MCL strain.

Magic: With F Aaron Gordon (concussion) and G Arron Afflalo (back spasms) out, the active roster included four players from the G League's Lakeland Magic. One was rookie F Wes Iwundu, who made his first NBA start. ... Rookie F Jonathan Isaac hopes to return to practice Thursday after missing 17 games with a sprained right ankle.

"The one thing when you have all these injuries: Every game is different," said Doc Rivers. "You can't plan on being the team you're going to be the next night. You've just got to figure it out during the game, play combinations you thought you'd never play and just try to steal the game."

Clippers: Visit Washington on Friday.

Magic: Host Portland on Friday.

By Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press