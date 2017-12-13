Senators snap losing streak against Rangers

"We needed something," said Ryan. "We were at the point where moral victories weren't really adding up for us so we needed to find a way to get two points and you hope that this becomes a stepping point."

Michael Grabner and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers (16-12-3) as Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots.

Ottawa took a two-goal lead just eight seconds into the third period as Tom Pyatt, from behind the net, found Smith in front to score his second of the season.

The Rangers cut the lead back to one four minutes later as Buchnevich scored his 11th, beating Anderson with a one-timer. Chris Kreider picked up his 200th career point on the play.

The Rangers pulled Lundqvist with just over one minute remaining, but the Senators were able to hold on for the win.

Ottawa regained the lead late in the second after Matt Duchene showed some great patience before finding Ceci wide open for his second goal in as many games.

"That's five games in a row where Duchene is really good," said Boucher. "You can really see him picking it up and feeling it and the guys getting to know him too so that's the chemistry you have to build."

Trailing 1-0 the Rangers were able to tie the game at the three-minute mark of the second due in great part to some poor defensive coverage by Erik Karlsson.

Mats Zuccarello was able to find Grabner who got in behind Karlsson and beat Anderson from in close.

Ryan opened the scoring for the Senators early in the first period as he was able to take a pass from Mark Stone and beat Lundqvist with a one-timer for just his second goal of the season. This marked the first time the Senators opened the scoring in six games

Notes: Senators RW Alex Burrows was a late scratch and replaced by Nick Paul who was recalled from AHL Belleville earlier in the day. Lundqvist became the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach 20,000 career saves during this game.

By Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press