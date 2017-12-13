Benn has a goal, 2 assists to lead Stars past Islanders, 5-2

NEW YORK — After a game in which Dallas got balanced scoring to cruise to its second straight win, Stars coach Ken Hitchcock gave all the credit to goalie Kari Lehtonen.

Lehtonen stopped 32 shots to earn his 300th career victory, becoming the 33rd goalie in NHL history to accomplish the feat, and Dallas beat the New York Islanders 5-2 Wednesday night.

"It's a huge moment for him but he was good tonight," Hitchcock said. "This is one you have to look and say your goalie was your best player because to win in this building and against that team, your goalie is going to have to be your best player. ... They're a top-scoring team in the league. He had to earn it tonight and I thought he did a great job."

Tyler Pitlick scored twice and Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists for the Stars. Alexander Radulov and Remi Elie also scored as Dallas has opened a four-game trip with consecutive wins after a three-game skid.

"You can't rely on your best players to get the goals every single game," Pitlick said, "so when the secondary guys can step up and get some goals, it's huge."

Lehtonen, who has had a reduced role this season with the addition of Ben Bishop, made his second straight start after leading Dallas to a 2-1 shootout win at the New York Rangers two nights earlier.

"It's nice to be able to play two games in a row and get good results," he said. "That's something that makes me believe in what I'm doing and how I'm practicing and all that good stuff. After the last game I knew my game was in a good place. ... It was nice to keep the good mojo going."

Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, who have lost five of seven (2-4-1), and John Tavares and Josh Bailey each had two assists. Jaroslav Halak, starting for the seventh time in nine games, was pulled near the midpoint of the second period after giving up four goals on 20 shots. Thomas Greiss came on and stopped six of the seven shots he faced.

"The effort wasn't up to our standards," Tavares said. "We know that. We weren't executing consistently enough to really dictate the terms of the game."

Leading 2-0 after one period, the Stars added to their lead 1:01 into the second. Devin Shore got a pass from Klingberg and fired a shot from the right side that Halak stopped. However, the rebound went in front and Elie fired it in before the Islanders' goalie could recover for his fourth.