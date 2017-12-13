QMJHL Roundup: Islanders edge Titan

BATHURST, N.B. — Hunter Drew scored 56 seconds into overtime as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Gregor MacLeod and Sullivan Sparkes also scored for Charlottetown (19-11-1).

Samuel L'Italien and Liam Murphy scored for the Titan (18-8-7).

Islanders goaltender Matthew Welsh turned away 21 shots. Acadie-Bathurst's Reilly Pickard made 27 saves.