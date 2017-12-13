Bradley shots 61 per cent from field, beats Little Rock 86-66

PEORIA, Ill. — Donte Thomas scored 12 points to lead five in double figures as Bradley shot 61 per cent from the floor to rout Little Rock 86-46 on Wednesday night.

Bradley (8-2) bounced back from a 75-52 loss at San Diego State on Sunday, and improved to 6-0 at home while allowing the fewest points by an opponent this season.

Nate Kennell, Darrell Brown, Luuk van Bree and Ryan Stipanovich each added 11 points for the Braves, who made 31 of 51 field goals, including 10 3-pointers. Brown had five of the Braves' 21 assists.

Bradley entered with the nation's eighth-ranked defence at 59.9 points per game, and forced 20 Little Rock turnovers.