Pitlick, Benn lead Stars to 5-2 victory over Islanders

NEW YORK — Tyler Pitlick scored twice and Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Alexander Radulov and Remi Elie also scored for the Stars, who won their second straight after a three-game skid. Kari Lehtonen stopped 32 shots for his 300th career victory, and John Klingberg had two assists.

Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, who have lost five of seven (2-4-1). John Tavares and Josh Bailey each had two assists.

Jaroslav Halak was pulled near the midpoint of the second period after giving up four goals on 20 shots.