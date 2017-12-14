Bruins tie it late, beat Red Wings 3-2 in OT behind Marchand

DETROIT — In just over two minutes, Brad Marchand stole another victory for the Boston Bruins.

Marchand assisted on the tying goal late in regulation and scored the game-winner 35 seconds into overtime to give the Bruins a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Boston managed only two shots on goal in the first period but twice rallied from a one-goal deficit for its ninth win in 11 games.

"It's big," Marchand said. "Just shows the character that we have in the room and that we're really learning a lot."

Detroit has dropped 10 of 11, although the Red Wings have earned a point in five of those losses.

David Pastrnak tied it with 1:26 remaining in the third period, extending his point streak to nine games. The Bruins had pulled goalie Tuukka Rask with more than two minutes left, and Marchand's pinpoint pass from the right side made it through traffic to Pastrnak at the left of the net. His 15th goal of the season sent the game to overtime.

"A lot of times it's tough to get those through," Marchand said. "One out of 10 or one out of 20, whatever. But luckily that one made it through and we were able to capitalize."

In the extra period, Marchand skated in ahead of defenceman Mike Green and stickhandled to the right before backhanding the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard from a sharp angle.

"We've played way too many games this season where we played good and came up short," Detroit's Tomas Tatar said. "Maybe that's showing us something. We have to be better somewhere."

Noel Acciari scored the other goal for Boston. Dylan Larkin and Tatar scored for Detroit.

Tatar opened the scoring on a second-period power play, beating Rask only 13 seconds after Patrice Bergeron received a minor penalty for tripping. Tatar's wrist shot made it through with teammate Justin Abdelkader standing in front of the net as a screen.