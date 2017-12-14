Titans top Edge for first victory

"The moment's over and we got the win, we did the job we were supposed to do," he said.

"Now it's a question of going back to practice, getting better and getting the next one. This is only the beginning."

Landis didn't pull any punches when asked about the league's schedule that required his team to play just four games at this point in the season. The Titans went 10 days before the Nov. 18 season opener and their second game and another 11 games before they played their third.

They'll pay for it later when they play five games in an eight-day stretch in mid-January and five games in seven days in mid-February.

"The schedule is ridiculous, it's embarrassing … it's a darn shame that it was OK'd," he said.

"It is what it is, though, we embrace it as diversity and diversity is going to make us get closer to that championship mindset that we are striving for."

The game marked the first Kitchener appearance for English, a 36-year-old Newfoundlander who made a name for himself during his four-year run (2000-2003) at the University of Hawaii. He had NBA tryouts with the Indiana Pacers and Seattle SuperSonics during a professional career that included stops in the United States, Italy, Croatia, Spain, Greece and Germany.

The Edge, an expansion franchise, allowed English the opportunity to put down permanent roots in Newfoundland and that's what he's done. He owns a home in St. John's and his wife and three children are there while his lengthy basketball career draws to an end.

He makes it clear, though, that his return to Canada is not some sort of farewell tour.

"I've played a long time overseas, in some of the best leagues in the world, so I'm trying to enjoy being at home in Canada and being at home in Newfoundland," he said.

"I'm trying to have a bit of fun, take it day by day and help the guys out as much as I can."

English said he was disappointed in his own performance against the Titans, finishing the game with 4-of-16 shooting from the floor and 2-of-10 from beyond the three-point arc. The seasoned veteran smiled and said he was confident he'd turn in a better outing against the Windsor Express on Friday.

The Titans resume their season on the road Sunday against the Express and then have a nine-day gap between their next game, a Boxing Day clash at home against the London Lightning.

