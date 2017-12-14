Titans top Edge for first victory

KITCHENER — The newcomers didn't take long to make their presence felt.
Ahmad Starks scored a game-high 22 points Tuesday night and Kevin Rogers chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans to a 99-92 victory over the St. John's Edge in National Basketball League of Canada play. The Titans improved to 1-3 in front of a small but vocal crowd of 1,157 at the Aud and the Central Division-leading Edge dropped to 7-3.
Starks, who made his K-W debut in Saturday's 90-87 loss to the Niagara River Lions, said the best is yet to come as he becomes better accustomed with his new teammates and surroundings. He and Rogers both started against the Edge, after coming off the bench against the River Lions.
"We're just getting started. It's Game 4 for the team, and Game 2 with me and big Kevin Rogers, so we're still going to need a few games to get ourselves going," said Starks, a 25-year-old Chicago native who has played professionally in Sweden and Australia.
"I'm glad I could help the team get the first win so everyone can relax a little bit."
Rick Bodiford came off the bench to record 15 points and seven rebounds for the Titans, while Greg Morrow and Russell Byrd both turned in 11-point performances. Charles Hinkle led the St. John's attack with 22 points, while former Canadian national team player Carl English and Jarion Henry had 14 apiece.
For the first time this season, the Titans jumped out to an early lead and never trailed after going ahead 10-9 at the midway point of the first quarter. They were in front 56-44 at halftime and 80-71 after three quarters.
The highlight of the third quarter, and perhaps the game, came courtesy of Starks when the five-foot-nine point guard drained a three-point shot from the corner while being closely guarded by the six-foot-eight Henry.
The Edge took control for much of the fourth quarter and closed the gap to 94-92 with just over a minute to play. Byrd responded by going the length of the floor and scoring a layup while being fouled by Henry. He sank the ensuing free throw to give the Titans a five-point lead with 59 seconds remaining.
Titans head coach Serge Landis had mixed feelings after the win, delighted to get the first one out of the way and a tad concerned at how close his team came to coughing it up.
"The moment's over and we got the win, we did the job we were supposed to do," he said.
"Now it's a question of going back to practice, getting better and getting the next one. This is only the beginning."
Landis didn't pull any punches when asked about the league's schedule that required his team to play just four games at this point in the season. The Titans went 10 days before the Nov. 18 season opener and their second game and another 11 games before they played their third.
They'll pay for it later when they play five games in an eight-day stretch in mid-January and five games in seven days in mid-February.
"The schedule is ridiculous, it's embarrassing … it's a darn shame that it was OK'd," he said.
"It is what it is, though, we embrace it as diversity and diversity is going to make us get closer to that championship mindset that we are striving for."
The game marked the first Kitchener appearance for English, a 36-year-old Newfoundlander who made a name for himself during his four-year run (2000-2003) at the University of Hawaii. He had NBA tryouts with the Indiana Pacers and Seattle SuperSonics during a professional career that included stops in the United States, Italy, Croatia, Spain, Greece and Germany.
The Edge, an expansion franchise, allowed English the opportunity to put down permanent roots in Newfoundland and that's what he's done. He owns a home in St. John's and his wife and three children are there while his lengthy basketball career draws to an end.
He makes it clear, though, that his return to Canada is not some sort of farewell tour.
"I've played a long time overseas, in some of the best leagues in the world, so I'm trying to enjoy being at home in Canada and being at home in Newfoundland," he said.
"I'm trying to have a bit of fun, take it day by day and help the guys out as much as I can."
English said he was disappointed in his own performance against the Titans, finishing the game with 4-of-16 shooting from the floor and 2-of-10 from beyond the three-point arc. The seasoned veteran smiled and said he was confident he'd turn in a better outing against the Windsor Express on Friday.
The Titans resume their season on the road Sunday against the Express and then have a nine-day gap between their next game, a Boxing Day clash at home against the London Lightning.
Twitter: @BrysonRecord
