WHL Roundup: Broncos down Rockets 5-1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Glenn Gawdin scored twice and added two assists as the Swift Current Broncos downed the Kelowna Rockets 5-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Matteo Gennaro, Kaden Elder and Logan Barlage also scored for the Broncos (24-7-2), who won their fourth straight game. Logan Flodell made 37 saves for the victory.

Liam Kindree responded for the Rockets (18-11-3), who got a 27-save outing from James Porter.

Swift Current went 1 for 4 on the power play while Kelowna scored once on eight chances with the man advantage.