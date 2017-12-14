Paul leads Rockets over Hornets 108-96 for 11th straight win

"We got stops and Chris got hot," he said. "He was extremely aggressive. We just kind of rode that wave throughout the entire game."

The Hornets finally ended their scoring drought when Jeremy Lamb made a pair of free throws, but they didn't make a field goal until Kemba Walker hit a jumper with about eight minutes left in the second that made it 50-27.

Dwight Howard tied a season high with 26 points and had 18 rebounds and three blocks as the Hornets continued to struggle on the road, where they've dropped nine of their last 10 dating to Oct. 30.

"There was that one stretch where we really struggled," interim coach Stephen Silas said. "I think beyond that stretch we played pretty well and I think the score was actually our way. But it's been tough going on the road trying to win games and we're trying to figure it out."

Houston made 17 3-pointers and held the Hornets to just four.

The Rockets had a 14-point lead at halftime and used a 9-2 run, with five points from Harden, to open the third quarter and make it 72-51.

Charlotte scored eight straight points to cut the lead to 79-65 with about 3 1/2 remaining in the third. But Houston outscored the Hornets 12-4 to wrap up the quarter and take a 91-69 lead into the fourth. Harden and Paul each made a 3-pointer in that stretch and Gordon added two more.

The Rockets led 63-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Nicolas Batum returned after missing the last game with a sore left elbow. He had nine points and nine rebounds. ... Michael Carter-Williams received a technical at the end of the first quarter. ... Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Rockets: Trevor Ariza played despite dealing with a sore left foot. He had 13 points and six rebounds. ... Luc Mbah a Moute injured his left shoulder crashing to the court after a shot just before halftime and didn't return. D'Antoni said he'd have an MRI on Thursday. ... Paul added 11 assists and seven rebounds.

THEY SAID IT

Harden on if he thinks there's still room for the Rockets to improve: "Of course. Even though we went on a 25-0 run, we allowed them to get confidence going into halftime so we've just got to be consistent. We can't give any teams hope, especially when we've got them down like that."

BLOCK PARTY

Houston's Clint Capela had four blocks on Wednesday to give him three or more in 10 games this season after only doing it six times in 65 games last season. He ranks fifth in the NBA with 1.88 blocks a game and has also improved on offence this season. He leads the NBA in field goal percentage at 68 per cent.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Miami on Friday night.

Rockets: Host San Antonio on Friday night.

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press