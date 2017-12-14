Hill, Hearlihy lead Seattle past D-II St. Martin's, 88-72

SEATTLE — Jordan Hill scored 21 points and Josh Hearlihy added another 20 and Seattle needed a late rally to get past in-state, Division II rival St. Martin's, 88-72 on Wednesday night.

The victory gives the Redhawks (7-5) five straight wins at home as they open a nine-game home stand.

Seattle led by just four points, 72-68 after the Saints' Rhett Baerlocher drilled a 3-pointer with 7:51 remaining. The Redhawks answered with a Hearlihy layup and a Hill dunk. Mataj Kavas hit a trey with 4:07 left to push the lead into double digits, 81-70.

Hearlihy was 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and the Redhawks shot 58.8 per cent from the floor (30 of 51), including 7 of 20 from behind the arc.