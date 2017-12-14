Hutchison leads Boise State over Grand Canyon, 85-80 in 2OT

BOISE, Idaho — Chandler Hutchison had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Christian Sengfelder scored six of his 12 points in double-overtime and Boise State beat Grand Canyon 85-80 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Sengfelder opened the second overtime with a layup and two free throws to give the Broncos a 73-69 lead, but Keonta Vernon's 3-point play made it 73-72. Sengfelder answered with a jump shot to spark a 7-0 surge. Grand Canyon (7-3) pulled to 83-80 with 39 seconds left before Justinian Jessup made two free throws to seal it for Boise State (10-1).

Jessup finished with 18 points and Lexus Williams added 12 for Boise State.

Casey Benson scored 16 points and Vernon had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Antelopes.