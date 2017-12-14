Monaco, Lyon, Marseille scrap for 2nd place behind PSG

Lyon may hold sway over Marseille in attack on Sunday with Mariano Diaz having scored 12 league goals this season, teammate Nabil Fekir has 11 and Dutch forward Memphis Depay has eight.

Marseille's top scorer is Florian Thauvin with eight goals, while centre forwards Kostas Mitroglou and Valere Germain have two apiece.

Mitroglou scored on his debut in a 3-3 draw at Strasbourg but the Greece striker, who joined after two prolific seasons with Portuguese club Benfica, netted only once in his next six starts. He was dropped for last Sunday's 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

Germain, a former Monaco striker who has been vying for a place with Mitroglou, scored twice against Saint-Etienne and is likely to start against Lyon.

Thauvin has eight assists this season, two more than PSG's world-record signing Neymar, and was voted the league's player of the month for November.

Playmaker Dimitri Payet has been disappointing for Marseille this season.

The France international, who joined from West Ham midway through last season, has scored only one goal this campaign, although there were signs against Saint-Etienne that he may be finding some form.

Monaco is searching for consistency after selling several key players and rebuilding the side that won the league last season.

Coach Leonardo Jardim's Monaco team has lost four times — already one more than last season — and went out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Top scorer Radamel Falcao is still in form, though, scoring 14 times in the league in as many games. On Tuesday, the Colombia striker produced a contender for goal of the season with a superb lob from near the halfway line in a League Cup win over Caen.

