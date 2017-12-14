Eagles-Giants Capsule

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (22).

GIANTS Defence — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Second Nick Foles era begins with QB Carson Wentz out with season-ending knee injury. ... Eagles have won six of seven and 15 of last 19 against Giants. ... Philadelphia clinched 10th NFC East title last week and 25th all-time playoff berth. ... Eagles secure first-round bye with win and NFC's No. 1 seed with win and loss by Vikings. ... NFL's highest-scoring offence averages 31.1 points per outing. ... 2017 is third time Philadelphia has started 11-2 or better through 13 games. Eagles went to Super Bowl in those other two years, 1980 and 2004. ... Foles was 6 of 10 for 42 yards after replacing Wentz in fourth quarter against Rams and finishing off victory. ... Eagles averaging 143 yards rushing, No.2 in league. ... WR Alshon Jeffery has eight TD catches, six in last six games. ...DE Brandon Graham ran in fumble for TD last week. Graham leads team with 8 1/2 sacks. ... Giants QB Eli Manning threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in last meeting. ... Rookie RB Wayne Gallman had career-high 99 yards from scrimmage last week. ... WR Sterling Shepard had seven receptions for 133 yards and TD catch in last meeting. ... DE Jason Pierre-Paul has two sacks, three tackles for loss and three passes defended in last four against Eagles. ... CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has interception, forced fumble and three passes defended in last three against Eagles. ... Fantasy Tip: Eagles RB Jay Ajayi has scored one TD this season. With Foles at QB, look for Philadelphia to utilize No. 2 ranked run game against No. 31 ranked run defence. Ajayi should cash in coming off 15-carry, 78-yard showing against Rams.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press