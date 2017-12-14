Charlotte fires basketball coach, former NBA star Mark Price

"I was called in this morning and was told they were going to make a change," Price told the newspaper. "They said they didn't like the direction of the program was taking and that I might have lost some of my players, which I don't agree with. But we didn't get quite as many wins as people wanted. That's the reality of the business."

Price was a two-time All-American and four-time All ACC basketball player at Georgia Tech, where he ended his career as the school's all-time leader in 3-point field goal percentage, steals and consecutive games started.

He went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA, including nine with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was selected as an All-Star in 1989 and 1992-94.

Price became an assistant coach at Georgia Tech in 1999 and later worked with a number of NBA teams including Denver, Atlanta, Golden State, Orlando and Charlotte.

He took over as 49ers coach in 2015 after the school parted ways with Alan Major.

"Mark and (his wife) Laura have dedicated time and energy to strengthen our men's basketball program," Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Philip Dubois said in a release. "It's always difficult to part ways with such very fine people."

Rose said Fancher will serve as interim coach through the end of the season and she will reevaluate at that.

"We just want to turn this season around," Rose said.

The 51-year-old Fancher spent nine seasons (2000-09) as the head coach at Appalachian State and was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2007. He also coached at North Greenville.

Charlotte travels to East Carolina on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press