Rangers acquire Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci from White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have acquired outfielder Carlos Tocci from the Chicago White Sox and signed infielder Hanser Alberto and right-hander Kevin Jepsen to minor league contracts, with invitations to major league spring training.

The Rangers got Tocci from the White Sox for cash after Chicago selected the 22-year-old in the Rule 5 draft Thursday. Anthony Gose, a Texas outfielder assigned to Triple-A Round Rock, was selected by Houston in the Rule 5 draft.

Tocci hit .294 with three home runs and 52 RBIs in 130 minor league games in the Philadelphia system last season.

Alberto, a 25-year-old utility man, became a free agent when he wasn't offered a major league contract by the Rangers after spending last season on the disabled list with shoulder issues that led to surgery in June.