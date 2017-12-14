Cards' Piscotty dealt to A's after mother diagnosed with ALS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Stephen Piscotty has been traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Oakland Athletics for two infield prospects, allowing the outfielder to be near his family's home in Pleasanton, California, following his mother's diagnosis with Lou Gehrig's disease.

Gretchen Piscotty was diagnosed in May with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that attacks nerve cells. Her son left the Cardinals for five days after the diagnosis and returned May 31.

"You are never making a player trade simply for geographic or sentimental reasons," John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, told St. Louis media. "It had to be something that made sense for us. There were certainly some opportunities to move him elsewhere. When you are looking at how to break a tie, clearly that did play into it."

St. Louis receives Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock in the deal announced Thursday.