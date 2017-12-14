Drug charges dropped against Georgia LB Natrez Patrick

ATHENS, Ga. — A marijuana possession charge against Georgia starting inside linebacker Natrez Patrick was dismissed Thursday, apparently clearing the way for him to play in the Rose Bowl semifinal game.

Coach Kirby Smart has not commented on Patrick's status for the Jan. 1 contest against Oklahoma.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the misdemeanour charge against Patrick was dropped, according to Barrow County probate court clerk Meredith Owens. Backup receiver Jayson Stanley negotiated an agreement to plead guilty to possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and speeding, while a DUI drug charge was dismissed.

Patrick was facing dismissal from the team under Georgia athletic rules for a third violation of the drug and alcohol policy.