US women's hockey team to play NWHL team in Olympic tune-up

NEW YORK — The U.S. women's national team will play two exhibitions against some familiar faces from the National Women's Hockey League next month in a final tune-up for the Olympics.

The games are set for Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 at Florida Hospital Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, where the national team has been training.

Eleven players currently on the U.S. roster competed in the NWHL during the 2016-17 season, USA Hockey said Thursday. The pro league enters its third season with teams in New York, Boston, Buffalo and Stamford, Connecticut.

"(The NWHL) continues to play at an elite level and does a great job of exposing the game in different markets," USA Hockey women's director Reagan Carey said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.