Giants GM Kevin Abrams wants the job full time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams wants the job full time.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since replacing Jerry Reese on Dec. 4, Abrams didn't hesitate to say he wanted the job and he believes he is ready to do it.

Abrams was reluctant to lay out his resume, saying he didn't want to campaign for the job. He has been with the Giants for 16 seasons and is known mostly for being their specialist on the NFL salary cap.

"My role has been doing more than the cap stuff," Abrams said Thursday as the team started practice.

"I wasn't raised to be the cap guy. It was just the opportunity that was given to me. I was grateful for the opportunity. The Giants do a great job with everyone, not just me. We're all encouraged to grow professionally and I was given the opportunity to do that and I took advantage of the opportunity whenever I could and a lot of that included being involved with our personnel departments."

Abrams said Reese included him in all aspects of the job and the two exchanged ideas.

Over the past 10 days, his job has been to support the coaching staff and players as the Giants (2-11) wrap up a dreadful season that also saw the firing of coach Ben McAdoo and selection of Steve Spagnuolo as interim coach.

The 46-year-old Abrams has been promised an interview for the GM job by co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

"I don't think a lot has changed" Abrams said. "I think I'm just a little busier because of all the things that would stop at Jerry's office now stop in my office.

"But the subject matter hasn't changed a whole lot. Jerry was always great at involving me as much as possible when appropriate, so I feel like none of the subject matter is new to me. It's not Jerry coming to me or I don't have Jerry to go to for anything right now.