USA Cycling unveils new high-performance national team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Cycling has unveiled a national team program that includes 51 athletes across five disciplines who will receive year-round support based upon their level of accomplishment.

The American team won five cycling medals at the Rio Olympics last year, and that haul compelled USA Cycling boss Derek Bouchard-Hall to approach the U.S. Olympic Committee about additional funding.

The national body agreed to provide $500,000 per year through the 2020 Tokyo Games to fund the new high-performance national team. USA Cycling's own foundation matched the amount, providing $1 million to fund a range of athletes with medal potential.

The money will be used for such things as health insurance for the athletes, along with providing access to Olympic training centres, physiologists and other experts, and even travel and clothing costs.