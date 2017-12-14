Pitt's Ben DiNucci to transfer, 2nd QB to leave in 3 days

Pittsburgh sophomore quarterback Ben DiNucci is transferring.

DiNucci announced his decision Thursday, two days after third-string sophomore quarterback Thomas MacVittie said he also was leaving the program. While MacVittie played on special teams this season but never took a snap under centre, DiNucci appeared in 10 games this season, including six starts.

DiNucci completed 88 of 157 passes for 1,091 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 128 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers went 5-7. DiNucci was replaced by redshirt freshman Kenny Pickett for Pitt's regular-season finale against then-No. 2 Miami. Pickett guided the Panthers to an upset 24-14 victory.

DiNucci says he plans to transfer in January and will have two years of eligibility remaining.