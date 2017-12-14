Yates back as starter for Texans after injuries

Yates is in his third stint with the Texans after spending 2011-13 and 2015 in Houston before being re-signed in the days after Watson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Coach Bill O'Brien thought Yates did some good things against San Francisco and is looking for him to play even better on Sunday with an entire week of practice as the starter under his belt.

"He's got a good command out there and he's got a good idea of what we want to do," O'Brien said. "He doesn't hold the ball. I think he's got pretty good anticipation. I think he throws the ball at all levels pretty well. So, I'm glad we have him."

Yates relied heavily on star receiver DeAndre Hopkins last week, with 110 of his yards passing going to him. He also found him on both of his TD passes — one for 7 yards and one for 29 yards.

"He's incredible ... he's a security blanket and he's one of the best receivers in the league and he makes it easy on me," Yates said. "Obviously we're going to try to give him the ball as much as possible, but we're going up against a tough defence that knows that, too, and they've got some great guys in the secondary. We're going to have to scheme up our best work to try to get everybody the ball."

Along with figuring out ways to target Hopkins, another focus for Yates this week will be getting rid of the ball quickly as the Texans try to snap a three-game skid.

The Jaguars lead the NFL with 47 sacks this season and had 10 in the season opener against the Texans, including a strip-sack that was returned for a touchdown.

"It's definitely going to be a point of emphasis for us," Yates said. "We know what type of defence we're going up against and how talented they are up front and in the back end, so we have to be sharp. Definitely the ball has to come out quick."

O'Brien wouldn't give away any specifics about how he hopes to slow down Jacksonville's pass rush. But he did acknowledge that Houston will make a lot of adjustments this week.

"You have to change it," he said. "You can't do what you did in the first game. I don't want to get into that, but you have to change up how you protect the edge of the front. You have to change up how you run the ball. You have to change up your routes. You have to change everything because nothing we did in the first game was any good."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and — http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press