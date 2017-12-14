Injured McCown to serve as player-coach for Jets vs. Saints

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Josh McCown is going from quarterback to coach for the New York Jets this weekend.

The injured McCown will travel with the team to New Orleans and serve as a player-coach on the sideline against the Saints on Sunday.

"He asked for it, but we were going to ask him anyway, if he was up to it," coach Todd Bowles said Thursday.

Bowles wouldn't detail what McCown's specific role would be, but it's likely that he'll assist new starter Bryce Petty against the Saints . Bowles said "it remains to be seen" if McCown will serve as a player-coach in the final two games of the season.

McCown is out for the season with a broken left hand , which he suffered in New York's 23-0 loss at Denver last Sunday. The 38-year-old quarterback had surgery Tuesday and was back with the team Wednesday, sporting a black cast on his non-throwing hand.

McCown, whose playing future is uncertain, has been widely praised throughout his 15-year NFL career by players and coaches for his leadership skills — something that could come into play in the near future.

"Yeah, if that's what he wants to do, I could see him being an excellent coach when he's done playing," Bowles said. "He has a feel for people, the way he sees the game, the way he relates to people is very important, and he can put that all together."

McCown signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Jets in the off-season and is scheduled to be a free agent this winter. It's uncertain if he will opt to continue playing or retire after having the best season of his career.

He set personal bests with 18 touchdown passes and 2,926 yards passing, along with a team-leading five touchdown runs.

