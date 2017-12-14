AP source: Sidearm reliever Cishek, Cubs reach 2-year deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A person familiar with the negotiations says side-arming reliever Steve Cishek and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Cishek had a 2.01 ERA and a 3-2 record in 49 relief appearances this year for Seattle and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 28. He would join rejoin a rebuilt Cubs bullpen that includes right-hander Brandon Morrow, who finalized a $21 million, two-year contract on Tuesday.

Cishek is 24-28 with a 2.73 ERA and 121 saves over eight seasons.