Winless Browns blocking Ravens' path to playoffs

Getting a win in their last home game — that's what they did last season to escape 0-16 — and spoiling Baltimore's season would ease the pain of another forgettable year.

"If we are going to go and get our first win, we would love to get it in front of our home crowd," said Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who threw three interceptions in Baltimore's 24-10 win on Sept. 17.

"Obviously, the end of the season can go one of two ways: It can create momentum going into next year or you can reset after this year and try to squash and put it behind you.

"As a team, we have made a decision that we want to see momentum into next year."

ROUGH YEAR: Kizer was forced to leave the Browns' first matchup against Baltimore with a migraine. It wasn't his only malady this season.

It's been a bumpy baptism for the 21-year-old, who enters Sunday's game leading the league with 17 interceptions. Kizer has been benched and beaten, but not broken.

Despite his deficiencies, coach Hue Jackson believes Kizer can develop into a quality starter.

"There are some things that you continue to even scratch your head about, but I think he is working through it," Jackson said. "He gets it. He is accountable to it. He knows there are some things he has to fix, and he is trying."

CLUTCH COLLINS: Coming off the finest game of his NFL career, Ravens running back Alex Collins is poised to face the league's sixth-ranked rushing defence.

Collins ran for 120 yards, caught two passes for 46 and scored a touchdown in Pittsburgh. Not bad for a guy who started the season on Baltimore's practice squad.

"Alex has been electric," Harbaugh said. "He has made some plays after contact; he has made plays in the passing game; he has been explosive and scored touchdowns. He's been a difference-maker."

CLOSE, NO CIGAR: The Browns' 0-13 record doesn't tell the complete story. Cleveland has lost twice in overtime, four times by three points and seven of its losses have been by 12 or fewer.

The Browns are overdue.

"You go into a game and you think, 'Oh, we should beat this team,' then you end up coming up short, and you're like, 'Why?'" Baltimore rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It's never a guaranteed win in the NFL. You have to treat every team the same, no matter what their record is."

SUPER SUGGS: At 35, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs shows no signs of slowing down. He's third in the AFC with 11 sacks and the six-time Pro Bowler is one tackle shy of 900 in his career.

"There are not very many people like him walking around on the planet," Harbaugh said. "He is kind of born and built to play football and to play defensive end, outside linebacker in this league."

CORNER ROOKIE: With cornerback Jimmy Smith lost for the season with a torn Achilles, the Ravens are counting on Humphrey to fill the void.

His goal this week will be to shut down the Browns' passing game and shut up Cleveland's fans

"I love away games," said Humphrey, who played at Alabama. "I can play more clear when there's a lot of hate and feel the energy like that."

Baltimore gave up 506 yards passing last week, and won't have it easy on Sunday.

"The Browns have some pretty good receivers with (Corey) Coleman and (Josh) Gordon," he said. "It'll be another good challenge for us. Their record doesn't say much, but their skill players are definitely very, very elite."

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press