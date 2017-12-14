Rio prosecutors launch probe into soccer final violence

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro launched an investigation Thursday into the fan violence surrounding the Copa Sudamericana final between local club Flamengo and Argentine team Independiente.

Clashes broke out on the night before Wednesday's match at Maracana Stadium, and continued until the early hours of Thursday. There was vandalism inside the stadium during the match and violence afterward, with more than 50 Flamengo supporters being detained over the two days.

The Rio prosecutor's office said in a statement it would be questioning officials at Brazil's football confederation, South American soccer's ruling body, CONMEBOL, and local police about the incidents.

The statement added that "a profound investigation of the facts is needed so we can identify and punish the criminals that disguised as fans to spread chaos, fear and disorder in society."