Cowboys, Raiders hope to salvage disappointing seasons

GOING DEEP: Oakland's Derek Carr ranks 32nd out of 35 qualifying quarterbacks this season when it comes to throwing deep. Carr has completed just 13 of 50 passes that travelled more than 20 yards downfield with three TDs, six INTs and a 48.5 rating. That's a big drop-off from a year ago when Carr had a 117.8 rating, completing 25 of 52 deep throws with seven TDs and two INTs.

"I think I completed more deep balls last year, throwing it times I shouldn't have thrown it," Carr said. "Throwing it up, and we all high-five and clap about those things. Again, when you lose, people just have a different way of spinning things."

ESSENTIAL LEE: Dallas linebacker Sean Lee returned from a three-game absence because of a hamstring injury with his fifth career 20-tackle game against the Giants. The 2016 All-Pro finished with 20, including 15 solos, and recorded his first interception since 2015, his longest drought when healthy. Despite missing five games overall with hamstring issues, Lee is tied for the team lead with eight tackles for loss after getting one against New York. The Cowboys are 1-5 in games Lee missed or didn't finish because of injury.

PRESSURE POINT: The Raiders have done a much better job generating pressure the past three weeks since firing defensive co-ordinator Ken Norton Jr. Oakland has 12 sacks in three games under new play-caller John Pagano, nearly equaling the total of 14 in the first 10 games. Bruce Irvin leads the way with five in that span, with Khalil Mack and Denico Autry adding three each.

DEZ DROUGHT: Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has never played all 16 games without recording 100 yards receiving at least once. He's three games away from doing that. The 2014 All-Pro does have six touchdowns, including a 50-yard catch-and-run against the Giants. In his second year in 2011, Bryant didn't have a 100-yard outing but missed a game early with an injury. He had nine TDs that season.

STEPPING UP: The Raiders have gotten few contributions from this year's draft class with top two picks Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu spending most of the season on the sideline with injuries. The biggest contributor among the rookies has been an unlikely one in undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow, out of Division III Greenville College. Morrow has worked his way into the starting lineup and has been a key contributor on defence in a pleasant surprise for Oakland.

"I was late for OTAs and there were some days I only got two reps," he said. "I started off training camp in group four. My expectations have been way more than exceeded. I'm definitely blessed."

___

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press