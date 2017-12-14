Toronto FC starts work on shaping 2018 roster

TFC also has Hasler waiting in the wings.

Toronto is the league's biggest spender when it comes to payroll and, like other teams, will have more money at its disposal next season.

As it did this year, the league is giving each team $1.2 million per season in both 2018 and 2019 in so-called targeted allocation money. But it is also allowing clubs to top that up with an additional $2.8 million of their own money each of those years.

Given teams are allowed to spend the 2019 league allocation ahead of schedule next season, Toronto would have $5.2 million in TAM to spend in 2018, likely using the money to pay down the acquisition cost and/or salary cap hit of an elite talent who does not have designated player status.

Teams can use TAM to take a player making as much as $1 million and reduce his cap hit to $150,000.

Toronto did that this season with Vazquez, whose salary was listed at $700,000.

Of the players whose options were not picked up, Cooper played the most. The Panamanian international made 10 starts and another nine appearances in an up-and-down season.

Still Cooper made his presence felt off the bench in last Saturday's MLS Cup final victory over Seattle. His stoppage-time shot hit the goalpost and bounced back to Vazquez to knock in for the insurance goal in the 2-0 win.

Bezbatchenko is talking to Cooper's agent and hopes to have the Panamanian back if the right number can be found.

The 36-year-old Cheyrou, who normally serves as Bradley's midfield deputy, had a season disrupted by injury. He had one goals in 13 appearances (seven starts).

The classy Frenchman is expected to join the club in some kind of coaching role, although Bezbatchenko declined to speculate on Cheyrou's future at his end-of-season availability Tuesday, saying he wanted to leave those details up to the player to announce.

Spencer had two assists in three games (two starts) while Endoh had one assist in four games (three starts). Alseth made four starts earlier in the season.

Pais, Aubrey and Camargo spent the season with TFC 2, although Pais trained with the first-team 'keepers. Given Aubrey and Camargo were exposed in this week's waiver draft, they may not be back.

Toronto FC's 2018 Current Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Alex Bono, Clint Irwin

Defenders (5): Nick Hagglund, Nicolas Hasler, Chris Mavinga, Ashtone Morgan, Justin Morrow.

Midfielders (5): Michael Bradley, Jay Chapman, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio, Victor Vazquez.

Forwards (4): Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, Jordan Hamilton, Tosaint Ricketts.

