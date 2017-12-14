NFC West lead at stake as Seahawks host first-place Rams

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Twice this season Seattle has faced the No. 1 offence in the league at that time. Both times the Seahawks held that opponent to 10 points, including the first matchup with the Rams. It's one of the few times this season the LA offence was stymied. Los Angeles has scored at least 20 points in 12 of 14 games, with Seattle and Minnesota the only two teams to hold down the Rams, both losses.

The biggest issue for Los Angeles in the first game was a season-high five turnovers.

"Anytime that you have one-possession game at the end, other than points there's no greater indicator. We lost the turnover battle five to two, and those are things that we can't afford to do," Rams coach Sean McVay said.

WHO ARE YOU? Seattle has had a month to get used to being without a trio of stars on defence: Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman. The Seahawks could be without two more standouts this week.

K.J. Wright suffered a concussion last Sunday against Jacksonville, but the bigger blow would be the potential loss of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. After being bothered by a hamstring injury for weeks, Wagner aggravated it early in the third quarter. While not a direct correlation, it was notable that the Jaguars scored 27 points after Wagner went to the sideline and never returned.

If Wagner can't go, veteran Michael Wilhoite would start at middle linebacker.

KUPP OF CATCHES: Rookie Cooper Kupp has a bad memory of the first meeting against the team from his home state. Kupp had a chance to come up with the winning TD catch in the final seconds, but his diving attempt bounced off his hands and fell incomplete.

It's one of the few times things haven't gone Kupp's way. The third-round pick from Eastern Washington leads all NFL rookies with 783 yards receiving. He has at least five catches in five straight games and last week had a career-high 118 yards receiving against Philadelphia.

"He's really good. He really fits into their offence in a way that they know how to use him," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "He's been a factor in a lot of games."

STABILIZED LINE: The arrival of Duane Brown and return of Luke Joeckel have stabilized Seattle's shaky offensive line. It's far from perfect, but the amount of pressures being allowed against Wilson, and Seattle's uptick in running the football, are clear signs of improvement.

The toughest challenge the improving line has faced comes this week with the Rams' defensive front, including Robert Quinn and nemesis Aaron Donald. In seven career games against Seattle, Donald has four sacks and 35 total tackles.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press