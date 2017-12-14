Florida State hires Telly Lockette as tight ends coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Telly Lockette has been hired to coach tight ends at Florida State, making him the first addition to Willie Taggart's staff.

Lockette, who was the running backs coach at Oregon State the last three seasons, has worked with Taggart before. Lockette was the running backs coach at South Florida under Taggart in 2013-14.

Before that, Lockette was the head coach at Miami Central High School from 2008-12. It was there that he coached Dalvin Cook, who is Florida State's career rushing leader, and former Seminoles standout Devonta Freeman. Cook plays for the Minnesota Vikings and Freeman is a two-time Pro Bowl selection for the Atlanta Falcons.

Taggart is expected to bring over some of his staff from Oregon, but not until after the Ducks' Las Vegas Bowl game on Saturday against Boise State.