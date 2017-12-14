Do-si-do your mixed doubles curling partner

— Tyrel Griffith (Emma Miskew) Sherry Just.

— John Epping (Lisa Weagle) Sherry Middaugh.

"I think all the matchups are good for all the players for all different reasons," said Jeff Stoughton, Curling Canada mixed doubles program manager.

"Kaitlyn Lawes has played a ton of mixed doubles, Jill Officer has played lots, Mark Nichols has played a lot of mixed doubles and so has Sherry Just, who Tyrel Griffith picked up. It's nothing new to them.

"It's good news for those teams who have played a lot of mixed doubles and understand the game. Now it's just understanding each other."

Koe third Marc Kennedy previously played mixed doubles with Lawes, who is Jones's vice. Jones's husband Brent Laing is Koe's second. The Jones team from Winnipeg lost the women's semifinal to Homan in Ottawa.

Morris and Homan are the top-ranked team in Canada in mixed doubles with Carruthers/Courtney second and Jones/Laing third.

Courtney, Homan's second, and Carruthers won a silver medal at the 2017 world mixed doubles championship for Canada's best result in the event.

Canada's mixed doubles trials will feature 11 curlers whose teams finished second or third at the Roar of the Rings.

Mike McEwen, who lost in the men's final to Koe, will play with wife Dawn, who is Jones's lead. The entire Brad Gushue team that placed third in Ottawa will play in the mixed doubles trials with various partners.

"A lot of these teams coming from the trials have played a lot of games and are game-ready," Stoughton said.

"We're putting these teams through a bit of a grind. They're all going to play eight games in three days. It's a little bit of survival out there as well as skill."

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press