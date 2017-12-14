Bucks F Mirza Teletovic out with blockage in lungs

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic is out because of a blockage in his lungs.

The team said Thursday that pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of Teletovic's lungs. The 32-year-old consulted with Bucks team physicians after experiencing unusual fatigue earlier this week.

Following a 10-day rest period, Teletovic will begin a supervised rehabilitation program. No other timetable was provided for what was considered a long-term injury.

Teletovic missed about three months of the regular season because of blood clots in his lungs while playing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015.