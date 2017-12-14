Cardinals' Chandler Jones having big year in desert

"Guys look for him to make plays now and it's going to be like that for the rest of his time here for sure."

The 6-foot-5 Jones, who came to training camp at 260 pounds, 10 pounds lighter than the year before, believes he is far from what he can be.

"This off-season I'm going to be working more and more on my craft," he said after Thursday's practice in preparation for Sunday's game at Washington.

"Trying to figure out how to become an elite defensive end, outside linebacker," Jones said. "As far as a personal level, I feel there's a long way to go. I'm not where I want to be. Not at all, nowhere near."

Jones, in the prime of his career at age 27, has had double-digit sacks the last three seasons and in four of his six NFL seasons. He already has broken his previous personal high for sacks — 12 1/2 set with the Patriots in 2015. No Cardinal before has had 14 sacks through 13 games. The franchise record is 16 1/2 by Simeon Rice in 1999.

Jones' job was made more difficult by the season-ending knee injury to Markus Golden, who had a team-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2016. Golden's departure accelerated the attention offences placed on Jones.

"Teams are definitely chipping," he said. "They were chipping Markus, too. So all of his chips are coming my way. But like I said, you've got to do what you can do and work with what you can work with and what you have."

Much of Jones' work comes off the field, studying film of opponents.

"I feel a lot has to do with film study," he said. "A lot of times pre-snap you get a chance to see what a team's doing, what their tendencies are and kind of get a head start on having to play."

The sacks, and Jones' windmill celebration, get the attention. He is just as happy when he stuffs a run.

"Every pass rusher in the NFL, they don't want to be labeled as just a pass rusher," Jones said. "They say, 'No, he rushes the passer but he can't stop the run.' So as a defensive end, you want to have the full package. You want to stop the run, you can get the tackles and the tackles for loss."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press