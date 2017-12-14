Board pleased with Raiders proposed community benefits plan

LAS VEGAS — The public entity that oversees the Raiders' proposed stadium in Las Vegas has expressed satisfaction over a plan presented by the team that addresses minority hiring goals.

The stadium authority board on Thursday discussed a draft of the community benefits agreement, which by law must ensure the greatest possible participation by the local community in the design, construction and operation of the stadium.

The board does not have to approve the agreement, but the team has involved the authority in discussions.

Under the agreement, minority and female workers would carry out at least 38 per cent of construction work hours and 55 per cent of operation hours on event days.